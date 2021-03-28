41,887 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

