4,322 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Shares of MAA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,804. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $148.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

