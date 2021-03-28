5,797 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $13,687,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 165,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.