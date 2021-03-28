5,900 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.98. 1,109,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

