61,267 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,991,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,405. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

