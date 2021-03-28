620,465 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $112.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

