632,455 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 632,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 2.49% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ARCB stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

