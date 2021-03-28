63,262 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.49 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $26.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $965.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

