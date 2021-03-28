67,100 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Bought by Highline Capital Management L.P.

Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Myovant Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $1,298,615 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 742,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

