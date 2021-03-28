70,000 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $6,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Certara stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 1,805,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

