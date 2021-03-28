80,519 Shares in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.31% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,281,000.

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 133,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

