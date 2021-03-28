83,326 Shares in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $390,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

