9,430 Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

