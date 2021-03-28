A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Financial Contrast

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get TUI alerts:

This table compares TUI and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI -40.88% -128.51% -18.59% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.88% 5.59% 2.91%

Dividends

TUI pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. TUI pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TUI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TUI and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $8.90 billion 0.32 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.80 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $38.89 billion 1.19 -$84.00 million $0.12 96.25

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than TUI. TUI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TUI has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TUI and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 9 1 0 0 1.10 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 2 8 0 2.50

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats TUI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, other logistics services, and inland services, such as container storage, bonded warehousing, empty depot, and local transportation; and export finance, and post-shipment and import finance solutions, as well as operates cargo aircraft. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and towage and related marine activities, including offshore towage and salvage activities under APM Terminals and Svitzer brands. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer and dry containers; bulk and tanker activity; and provision of marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.