Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,306 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $52,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.