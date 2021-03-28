Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $15.63 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,921.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.99 or 0.03045340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00329924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.46 or 0.00898512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.24 or 0.00392056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.69 or 0.00358880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00236773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

