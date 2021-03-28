Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has $96.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $21,827,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.