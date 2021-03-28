Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,972 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

QTS stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.