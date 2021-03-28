Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

