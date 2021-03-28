Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,263,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

