Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 521,392 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 370,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 145,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

