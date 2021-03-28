Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $157,685,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,257,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $251.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

