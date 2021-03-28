Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 36,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.