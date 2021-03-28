AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 12782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

ASGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

