Agrello (DLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $888,289.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Agrello has a market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $888,289.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.00613000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,950,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.