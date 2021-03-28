Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.31.

NYSE:APD opened at $287.22 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $185.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

