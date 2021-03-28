AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,082 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

