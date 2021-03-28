AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE GE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

