AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $13.33 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

