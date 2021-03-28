Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,171.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 120,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 169,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

