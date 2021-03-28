Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.37.

BABA stock opened at $227.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,364,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,089,000 after buying an additional 547,723 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

