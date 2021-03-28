All Sports Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $38.44 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00608759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023884 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

