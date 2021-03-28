Almitas Capital LLC Buys 175,720 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 2.5% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares in the company, valued at $144,571,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,063 shares of company stock worth $4,274,300. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

