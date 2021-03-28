Almitas Capital LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,552 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 993,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company has a market cap of $620.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

