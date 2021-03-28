Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Panasqueira Mine, Almonty Korea Moly, Valtreixal Project and Almonty Korea Tungsten. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

