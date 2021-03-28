Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.15 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $62,224,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.