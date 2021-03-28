Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$62.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.89. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$34.05 and a 12 month high of C$63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Altus Group alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.