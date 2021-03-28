American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $1,257,235.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

