American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

