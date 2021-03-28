American International Group Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 331.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 126,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 243,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $47.91 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

