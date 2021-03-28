American International Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

