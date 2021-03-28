American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,278,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 98.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

