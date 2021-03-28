American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dycom Industries worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

