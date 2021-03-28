American International Group Inc. Sells 5,799 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

