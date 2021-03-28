Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mfs Systematic Core Eq Etf (NYSEARCA:SYE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mfs Systematic Core Eq Etf (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Mfs Systematic Core Eq Etf were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Systematic Core Eq Etf in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYE opened at $104.26 on Friday. Mfs Systematic Core Eq Etf has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33.

