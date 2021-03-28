Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,458 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.