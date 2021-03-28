Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 416,171 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $42,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

