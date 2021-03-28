Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,978,492 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,978,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,791,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

