Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 568,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NYSE:BNS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

