Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $83,811,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 457,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.